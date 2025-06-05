Collins – who was famously the second version of ‘The Stig’ on Top Gear from 2003 to 2010 – has been a recent collaborator of Drivetribe, serving as the YouTube channel’s own tame racing driver.

With Top Gear no longer in production, the Dunsfold Aerodrome which was used as the show’s test track has been reborn as proving ground once again.

To celebrate his return to Dunsfold, Collins took the Praga Bohema to the circuit, having raced in the Czech brand’s UK championship in recent years.

Powered by a twin-turbo V6 engine from the Nissan GT-R, the Bohema is a limited-run sports car, and sends its 522kW and 725Nm outputs to the rear wheels via a six-speed sequential transmission.

Praga also claims the circa-980kg Bohema can produce more than 900kg of downforce at 250km/h, a speed Collins was close to achieving at the fastest points of the lap.

With Collins behind the wheel, the Bohema lapped the 2.8km circuit in one minute and 9.8 seconds, making it the fastest production car to tour the track – though it wasn’t enough to beat the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar, which was two-tenths quicker but isn’t road legal.

The outright record still belongs to the McMurtry Speirling, with the fan-assisted car recording a time of 55.9 seconds.