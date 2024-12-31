1. The Stig’s final identity confirmed

This year saw the final ‘cut’ called on the television career of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May as a team. The trio, of course, became famous as the hosts of Top Gear and in September Clarkson dropped his trademark bombshell when he confirmed the identity of the final ‘Stig’ – the show’s ‘tame racing driver’.

Featured Videos

While Top Gear’s glory days are behind it, you were all seemingly interested to know who was underneath the white helmet, with our story clicking around the world and claiming top spot.

Read the full story here: The Stig’s final identity confirmed

2. Hyundai’s long-awaited LandCruiser rival arrives

Australians love off-road adventures and this was demonstrated by the news that Hyundai was introducing a more rugged and capable version of its new Santa Fe.

The news that the XRT packages were finally available for Australian customers in October attracted plenty of clicks. While not quite as capable as a Toyota Prado, the XRT Peak and XRT Adventure genuine accessories packages do make the Santa Fe more off-road capable.

Learn more about the Hyundai Santa Fe XRT here: Hyundai’s long-awaited LandCruiser rival arrives

3. Famous brand stops selling cars

In the years to come we will no doubt look back on 2024 and remember Jaguar – for better or worse.

The British brand revealed its radical new look and vision for its future in December, but the story that garnered the most attention from you was the November report that it would stop selling cars in 2025. No new models are due to roll off the production line and therefore dealers will be left with whatever stock they have… and hope the polarising relaunch helps bring customers back in due course.

Read the full story here: Famous brand stops selling cars

4. Coming Soon: 2025 Toyota HiLux

Like we said, we know you love adventure, and when it comes to adventure and hard work there are few vehicles that can match the Toyota HiLux.

So it wasn’t really a surprise that our preview of what to expect from the upcoming 2025 HiLux attracted plenty of eyeballs. Officially Toyota is playing coy, but we revealed what we expect from the new-generation model that should hit showrooms before the end of 2025.

Click here to read all the details: Coming Soon – 2025 Toyota HiLux

5. After 122 years, iconic brand arrives in Australia

The jury is still out on electric cars, but the news that Cadillac has finally, officially, arrived in Australia was big news in 2024. Our report on the opening of its first ‘Cadiilac Experience Centre’ in Sydney rounds out our top five stories of the year.

The brand begins its Australian journey with the Lyriq SUV, and while electric, it should attract interest purely by being a new option for luxury buyers from a new but very famous brand.

Learn more about Cadillac in Australia here: After 122 years, iconic brand arrives in Australia