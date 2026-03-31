French hypercar specialist Bugatti is doing its best John Farnham impression, refusing to retire its famed quad-turbo 8.0-litre W16 engine.

Last year, it revealed the Brouillard as its first model from the new bespoke Solitaire division, at the time saying it represented “the highest evolution of the W16 program” and the “culmination of W16 platform development”.

It was believed that was that for the W16, which entered service 20 years ago in the Veyron before going on to power the Chiron and Mistral, but then came the Veyron-inspired F.K.P. Hommage, further extending its life by one more model.

Now, we’ve got another W16-powered Bugatti, after the French hypercar specialist revealed the W16 Mistral ‘Caroline’ as its latest creation from the Sur Mesure program.

Commissioned by “a loyal Bugatti customer”, it was designed to exude delicacy and grace, as a tribute to the owner’s daughter, Caroline.

Bugatti’s colour and material finish team took inspiration from “the lavender fields of Provence, meticulously adorned Parisian gardens, and the sophisticated elegance of the fabrics and colors employed in Haute Couture” for the Mistral Caroline’s soft purple hue, which even extends to the brake calipers.

Depending on the light, the paintwork can appear to be more towards the blue side of the spectrum or present itself as a reddish violet, while a ‘violet carbon’ weave is used on the lower beltline, tinted to further stand out.

Inside it’s a slightly darker take, with “‘Blanc’ and ‘Minuit’ leather, rich violet tones and ‘Violet Carbon’” finishes incorporating a floral theme to mimic the exterior.

A subtle touch to family connections within the Bugatti bloodline includes a ‘Dancing Elephant’ glass sculpture within the gear selector, originally designed by Rembrandt Bugatti, brother of the carmaker’s founder, Ettore Bugatti.

Under the bonnet remains the quad-turbo W16 engine which has powered Bugatti’s fastest cars, capable of developing almost 1200kW.

Bugatti hasn’t officially said when it’ll wrap up production of the W16, however it’s soon to be superseded by a new Cosworth-developed 8.4-litre V16 in the upcoming Tourbillon, which will be assisted by three electric motors.