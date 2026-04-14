BYD isn’t slowing down with the rollout of its mega-fast 1500kW ‘Flash’ chargers in China, announcing it’ll be installing more of the battery top-up machines at select KFC chains.

Already there are more than 5000 Flash charging stations in China, capable of delivering up to 1500kW of electricity into a car’s battery – provided the EV can accept it.

In cars such as the Denza Z9GT, BYD claims the Flash chargers can top the battery up from 10 to 97 per cent charge in nine minutes, a timeframe it says transforms charging an EV “from a dedicated wait into a seamless daily travel experience”.

As a part of the new deal with KFC in China, the brands aim to create a “nine-minute one-stop vehicle and driver charging”, which will include allowing BYD users to use their vehicle’s voice control to complete ordering and payment in advance.

“To date, BYD has built over 5000 Flash charging stations nationwide,” said BYD brand and public relations general manager, Li Yunfei.

“This collaboration with KFC aims to better integrate smart cockpits and Flash charging technology into daily life scenarios, allowing users to charge their vehicles while picking up or eating their meals.

“By the end of 2026, we will have built 20,000 Flash charging stations, making Flash charging a truly nationwide in-vehicle infrastructure.”

While the Denza Z9GT has been confirmed for Australia with its architecture capable of supporting 1500kW charging, no EV stations are powerful enough to deliver that much power locally.