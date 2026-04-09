The Denza Z9GT has been locked in for an Australian launch, with the sleek electric wagon set to arrive in the third quarter of 2026 (July to September, inclusive).

Set to be shown to the public for the first time at this weekend’s Melbourne motor show, the Z9GT will expand Denza’s local lineup beyond the B5 and B8 SUVs plus the D9 people-mover.

While Denza won’t officially lock in specifications and pricing until the Z9GT goes on sale in the coming months, it has said the wagon’s combined outputs are “expected to be around 850kW”, resulting in a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of just 2.7 seconds.

In overseas examples, that 850kW figure comes from the flagship tri-motor Z9GT EV, which would place the Denza wagon ahead of the 815kW Porsche Taycan Turbo GT as Australia’s most powerful new car.

Another tamer electric version of the Z9GT makes 370kW as a single-motor rear-wheel drive, while the wagon can also be had in Europe as a plug-in hybrid, making 640kW from its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor.

The 850kW EV is supplied power by a 122.5kWh Blade Battery, which delivers up to 1036km of driving range on the lenient CLTC lab test cycle.

Measuring 5195mm long, 1990mm wide and 1490mm tall on a 3125mm wheelbase, the Denza Z9GT is 221mm longer, 23mm wider and sits 78mm lower than a Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.

It’ll debut BYD and Denza’s ‘e3’ platform in Australia, an 800-volt architecture which can be charged at a peak rate of up to 1500kW DC, claimed to bring the battery up from 10 to 97 per cent charge in about nine minutes.

The Z9GT will also be the first vehicle in Australia to feature the brand’s DiSus-A air suspension, said to be capable of managing a tyre blowout at highway speeds by “actively controlling power delivery, steering behavior and braking at the same time”.

More details on the Denza Z9GT are expected to be announced in the coming months closer to its on-sale date.