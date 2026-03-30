Across his five-film run of playing James Bond, Daniel Craig got to feature on the silver screen alongside a handful of Aston Martin’s iconic British luxury cars, from the DB5 to the Valhalla.

Now that his involvement with the franchise is in the rear-view mirror, Craig is going to be the face of a new-to-many Chinese car brand, Denza.

The luxury off-shoot of BYD has already launched in Australia but is gearing up to make its European debut next month, with the Z9GT wagon (or shooting brake) to be its flagship on the continent.

The Denza Z9GT is arguably a rival to both the Porsche Panamera and Taycan, though it’s expected to land at a significant discount to its German competitors.

Available with either a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine in a plug-in hybrid configuration with 640kW, or as a EV producing up to 850kW in tri-motor guise, and 370kW as a single-motor rear-wheel drive.

In the PHEV, Denza has quoted up to 400km of electric-only driving range from its huge 63.8kWh battery pack, while EV versions can run for more than 800km to 1000km, depending on battery size.

Measuring 5195mm long, 1990mm wide and 1490mm tall on a 3125mm wheelbase, the Denza Z9GT is 221mm longer, 23mm wider and sits 78mm lower than a Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

While the Denza Z9GT has been confirmed for Europe, it’s yet to be locked in for Australia, though last year BYD ran a ‘Tech Hub’ program at Sydney Motorsport Park which featured the model, as well as the FangChengBao B5 and B8 – the latter pair of which are now sold locally under the Denza banner.