Another instance of hoons allegedly disrupting traffic on Brisbane’s Gateway Motorway has resulted in one man being charged with one of Queensland’s unique laws, aimed at preventing mass anti-social driving.

According to Queensland Police, a “large gathering of vehicles” caused disruptions to traffic on the Gateway Motorway on the morning of March 29.

This was preceded by police receiving reports of a red Holden Commodore ute allegedly attempting to ram its way into a business on Holt Street in Eagle Farm, damaging the property’s gates.

Following this, the ute was spotted on the Gateway Motorway at Murarrie, allegedly with another vehicle. The ute reportedly reversed into a police dog squad vehicle – though neither the officer or dog were injured – before “accelerating away at speed”.

Multiple police crews reportedly responded, with Queensland Police officers stopping a Ford Falcon in Hamilton, alleging its occupants were involved in the Gateway Motorway incident.

As a result, the Ford’s alleged driver was charged with multiple offences, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful conduct (participating in a group hooning activity), wilfully causing a motor vehicle to lose traction on road if defective, wilfully making excessive noise or smoke, and obstruct police.

Queensland introduced Australia’s toughest anti-hoon laws in 2023, bringing in legislation which made it an offence for anyone to participate in, organise or promote a “group hooning activity”, even spectators who aren’t in the car itself.

Drivers and spectators at hoon gatherings in Queensland can be fined up to $6000, while those caught behind the wheel can face additional punishment which includes up to one year in prison, a loss of licence and/or their car scrapped.

The man involved in the latest incident was refused bail and will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today. His two passengers were released.

It’s not the first time Queensland Police have cracked down on hoons driving on the Gateway Motorway, after a viral video from New Year’s Eve depicted more than a dozen vehicles blocking the Gateway Bridge.

This led to six people being charged and 13 vehicles being seized.