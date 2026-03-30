Toyota Australia has recalled approximately 13,390 examples of the HiLux, after discovering utes with genuine bull bars and nudge bars may have a fault causing the power steering system to stop providing assistance.

Impacting HiLuxes built between August 28, 2025 and February 24, 2026, Toyota says affected vehicles “have been fitted with a Toyota Genuine Accessory bull bar or nudge bar with light bar on which the wiring harness may have been incorrectly installed.

“This can compromise the earth connection to the Electric Power Steering (EPS) module, potentially resulting in the EPS becoming inoperative.

“The loss of power steering assistance will increase the steering effort at low speeds which may potentially increase the risk of an accident, causing injury or death to vehicle occupants and/or other road users.”

Owners of affected vehicles can contact their preferred Toyota dealer to inspect their HiLux and, if required, correct the EPS earth terminal orientation.

According to Toyota, the inspection and correction will take approximately 30 minutes.

Toyota Australia has reminded customers to contact details up to date to make it easier for the carmaker to contact them.