The BYD Shark 6 has already proven to be the great white disruptor in Australia’s new car market, a trend which is expected to continue with the addition of two new key variants – a cab-chassis and more powerful version of the dual-cab ute.

From launch in late 2024, the Shark 6 has only been available in a single dual-cab pickup guise, with the Premium grade priced from $57,900. Though this one grade alone was enough to make the Shark 6 Australia’s best-selling plug-in hybrid of all time, it had two key weaknesses.

The first was a lack of a cab-chassis body style, with customers forced to potentially void their warranties by removing the factory tub and fitting third-party trays.

The second was the Shark 6’s 2500kg braked towing capacity; enough for the vast majority of buyers, but unable to match most of Australia’s best-selling turbo-diesel utes such as the Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux, which boast a 3500kg braked towing capacity.

Today, BYD has announced both of those flaws have been addressed by launching the Shark 6 Dynamic cab-chassis, as well as the new flagship Shark 6 Performance.

The Shark 6 Dynamic cab-chassis is priced from $55,900 before on-road costs, excluding the cost of a tray which BYD says it’ll offer at a to-be-confirmed price.

Boasting the same powertrain as the Shark 6 Premium, the cab-chassis develops 321kW and 650Nm from a 135kW turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, plus two electric motors (170kW front, 150kW rear). Its 29.6kWh battery lithium iron phosphate (LFP) is also unchanged.

For the $2000 discount compared to its tubbed counterpart, the cab-chassis also features a handful of equipment changes, rear privacy glass, rain-sensing wipers, head-up display and both heated and ventilated front seats. Its Continental tyres have also been swapped out for Giti alternatives.

In addition to this, the touchscreen has downsized to 12.6 inches from 15.6 inches. While not confirmed for Australia, New Zealand examples of the Shark 6 have a downgraded DC charging capacity, dropping from 55kW to 40kW.

The Shark 6 Performance, priced from $62,900 ($5000 more than the Premium) meanwhile has had most of its changes occur under the skin.

Based on the equipment available in the Premium, the Performance adds a new turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, bringing total outputs up to 350kW and 700Nm – up 29kW and 50Nm on its 1.5-litre sibling.

According to BYD, this has resulted in its 0-100km/h sprint time being cut from 5.7- to 5.5-seconds.

However, the biggest difference is with the Shark 6 Performance’s braked towing capacity, now upgraded to 3500kg to bring it in line with not only its turbo-diesel rivals, but also other plug-in hybrid utes such as the GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV, the Ford Ranger PHEV and upcoming JAC Hunter PHEV.

BYD is also introducing a new ‘Crawl Mode’ on the Performance, which it says limits the Shark 6 to 20km/h and “continuously adjusts torque to keep the wheels moving without slipping”. It’ll later come to the Premium and Dynamic via an over-the-air update.

“The BYD Shark 6 has redefined what Australians can expect from a modern ute,” said BYD COO Stephen Collins.

“By expanding to three distinct models, we’re giving customers more choice without compromise – whether it’s a Super Hybrid that is a capable workhorse, a family all-rounder, or made for serious towing and performance.”