Ken Block’s untimely death in January 2023 has resulted in many forms of tributes, from Travis Pastrana carrying on the Gymkhana video series legacy, to an exhibition in Los Angeles showing off his most iconic cars.

However, not many things will be able to keep Block in the public consciousness as much as a new Lego set, featuring the DC Shoes founder and his famous ‘Hoonicorn’ Ford Mustang.

Presented in ‘V1’ guise as it appeared in the 2014 Gymkhana Seven film – where Block slid the all-wheel drive Mustang through LA – the Hoonicorn is a part of the Lego Speed Champions series, featuring its gold wheels and intake tubes.

Authorised by Block’s Hoonigan brand and Ford, the 345-piece Lego set doesn’t feature the Monster Energy logos which the online video star was so commonly seen wearing, though it does include a mini figurine of Block.

Fitted with a Hoonicorn jacket and hat – both of which were reproduced by DC Shoes last year – the Block figurine also includes a helmet to put on him when in the car.

According to Lego’s Australian website, prices start from $39.99, with a release date of June 1, 2026.