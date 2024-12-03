Jaguar’s (or should that be jaGUar) new era isn’t getting off to a smooth start. Firstly it’s teaser ad has been globally panned and now the brand’s all new model has leaked ahead of its official reveal tonight (Australian time).

While we don’t have any official details these images show Jaguar has embraced its ‘copy nothing’ mantra and created a car that looks nothing like anything else on the market. The dramatically styled new ‘GT’ takes a minimalist approach to design, while embracing the brand’s traditional ‘cab rearward’ design. It’s unclear how close to production this concept is, as it looks more like something you’d see in a 1990s Batman movie.

Featured Videos

READ MORE: Why Jaguar has stopped selling cars

Jaguar has previously indicated that its new models will be built on a bespoke electric platform, dubbed JEA, which the company claims will have a driving range of up to 700km and have more power “than any previous Jaguar”, suggesting it will out-perform the 441kW Project 8 special edition.

READ MORE: Why Jaguar is radically changing

In addition to the ‘GT’ Jaguar is expected to follow-up with two electric SUVs, but it’s unclear when they will be revealed.

Stay tuned for more details and images when Jaguar officially lets the cat out of the bag.

What do you think of Jaguar’s new look? Love it or hate it – let us know in the comments.