The new GMC Yukon Denali is a big SUV – and General Motors Australia is making some big claims about its newest addition.

With its local launch imminent, GM Australia has revealed more details of the American supersized SUV, including a claim that it has more pulling power than anything in its class, which includes the iconic Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series. GMC says the Yukon is rated at 3628kg braked towing capacity, which is 128kg more than the LandCruiser.

The Yukon’s gross vehicle mass (GVM) is 3447kg, a 167kg advantage on the Toyota, while the unbraked towing capacity is 750kg, which is the same as the LandCruiser.

READ MORE: We review the SUV that could be the Toyota LandCruiser’s worst nightmare

“We know how important towing is to our customers, so we’re thrilled to confirm the GMC Yukon’s braked towing capacity is the very best in its class,” said Jess Bala, Managing Director, General Motors Australia and New Zealand.

“We have always considered the GMC Yukon a flagship vehicle unrivalled in the region, and the braked towing capacity only furthers that status. Not just luxurious, spacious and a capable three-row SUV powered by a potent V8 engine, it can also tow an unmatched 3628kg.”

READ MORE: Top 5 – Toyota LandCruiser alternatives

The Yukon is helped by its size and engine. Built on the same ladder-frame chassis as the Chevrolet Silverado pickup, the GMC is also one of the biggest SUVs available in Australia, measuring 5337mm long, 2058mm wide and 1943mm tall, which is longer and wider than the LandCruiser 300 Series.

Despite its pickup underpinnings, the Denali trim level offers a high level of standard equipment, including three rows of leather-trimmed seats (with seating for eight), so it will have appeal to both larger families and hire car companies looking for something spacious.

READ MORE: Will we see a new wave of US-made Toyota LandCruiser rivals?

Under the bonnet GM Australia has confirmed the specifications for the 6.2-litre V8, making 313kW of power and 624Nm of torque.

But all this car won’t come cheap, with the Yukon Denali will be priced from $174,990 (plus on-road costs) in Australia, which makes it nearly $30k more expensive than the range-topping LandCruiser Sahara ZX.