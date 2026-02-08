The word ‘icon’ gets thrown around too easily these days, but the Volkswagen Kombi is a true icon of the automotive industry.

It’s a vehicle that transcends its place on the road and instead has a spot in our culture. It was a vehicle that made a statement about a period of time and said something about the people that drove it.

Which is why, when Volkswagen was looking for ways to redefine its future, ushering in a new age of electric vehicles, it turned to the Kombi for inspiration. And thus, the Volkswagen ID.Buzz was born.

It comes in a variety of forms, both people mover and commercial van, but the one we’re testing here is the ID.Buzz Pro short-wheelbase. This is a five-seater version of the long-wheelbase seven-seater, and while that will be important later, let’s deal with the facts and figures now.

The ID.Buzz is unapologetically a retro design homage to the original Kombi (aka the Type 2), in terms of its shape and overall proportions, and highlighted even further by our test car’s two-tone paint job. But it’s also unmistakably modern and contemporary, fitting in nicely with the rest of the current VW line-up, so from a design perspective it feels like the brand has nailed the brief.

The ID.Buzz is part of an expansive range of vans from the German brand, which includes the Caddy, Transporter and Crafter, although only the Caddy and Transporter offer passenger car options.

And while the Transporter-based Multivan is arguably a better people mover by any modern measure, it does not have anywhere remotely the same level of cultural impact as the Kombi, which means the ID.Buzz really stands apart too.

While the decision to revive the Kombi styling for an electric vehicle will be polarising, it’s a good electric powertrain. The motor makes 210kW of power and 560Nm of torque, which endows the ID.Buzz Pro with surprisingly punchy performance for a van.

Paired to a 79kWh lithium-ion battery, the ID.Buzz Pro five-seater has a claimed driving range of 422km between recharging. Based on our experience, an extended test drive over multiple weeks in summer, this felt pretty close to the mark. On average we were seeing close to 400km of range during our primarily urban driving. Obviously if you do more freeway driving or live in a colder climate you might struggle to match that claim.

It’s also rear-wheel drive, which helps ensure a more dynamic driving experience in many respects. However, it’s also still very much a van at its core, which means the ride isn’t as comfortable as you’d expect from a passenger car or even an SUV. It’s also a Volkswagen, and that means firm suspension so it often thumps over bumps, making for an occasionally less-than-comfortable ride.

Inside the ID.Buzz Volkswagen has made the most of the van design, creating a spacious cabin with plenty of storage spots (multi-story door pockets) as well as adding tray tables and a plethora of cup holders.

However, what really stands out in the cabin is the lack of seats. The short-wheelbase version of the ID.Buzz Pro just doesn’t really make a lot of sense. Is it just me, or does it seem strange to have a van without seven seats? Can it even be classified as a ‘people mover’ if it only has five seats?

The ID.Buzz Pro can fit the same amount of passengers, in similar levels of comfort, as a Tiguan. It can take the same number of people as a Golf, or heck, even a Polo. While it’s great to have the retro looks and a very, very generous boot, it just doesn’t make as much sense as the seven-seater. Thankfully, VW Australia gives you that option, but I personally would struggle to recommend the five-seater unless you really want the looks and Kombi vibes and don’t care about how many passengers you take.

And maybe there is a market out there for that, because I noticed I got plenty of looks from the over 55 crowd, and in particular Baby Boomers, which is probably an ideal audience. They have fond memories of the Kombi from their youth but now have the disposable income and flexible lifestyle that makes the ID.Buzz Pro right up their alley.

Priced from $87,990 (plus on-road costs) it’s not outrageously expensive for either a European people mover or an electric vehicle. But it’s also not the cheapest, and to be blunt, it’s hard to argue that the Kia Carnival isn’t the best people mover for those looking to carry more than five people on a regular basis (even if the range-topping GT-Line starts at $72k).

For those who only need room for five but want something that will stand out from the crowd, it’s hard to argue that the ID.Buzz Pro doesn’t excel at that.