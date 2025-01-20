Ford could be on the verge of reviving one of its most iconic Mustang models – the Boss.

The website FordAuthority.com reports that the blue oval has trademarked the ‘Boss’ nameplate for motor vehicles, conveniently at a time when a new Mustang variant is due. Ford launched the seventh-generation Mustang with the new Dark Horse, but that was always intended as a limited edition but a similar, V8-powered replacement ‘hero’ model is likely to replace it.

Ford has already unveiled the drifting-inspired Mustang RTR four-cylinder model, but with the Dark Horse production winding down, there is a hole in the range.

There are plenty of other special editions Ford could create, including bringing back the Mach 1 or even Bullitt names, but as the Dark Horse, RTR and GTD variants have demonstrated, Ford likes doing new twists on the familiar model. The Boss nameplate hasn’t been used since 2012 and before that it was made famous in the late 1960s and early ‘70s when it was used as a homologation special for Trans Am and NASCAR racing.

The Mustang Boss 302 and Boss 429 were made famous by racing stars of the time, including Parnelli Jones in the USA and Allan Moffat here in Australia.

Speaking to Australia media at the launch of the Dark Horse in 2023, Ford Mustang brand manager, Jim Owens, wasn’t revealing any details but left the door wide open for more special editions with familiar names.

“I’m not saying what we’re doing in the future. We’re always looking, and we never say never about anything,” Owens said.

One nameplate looking increasingly unlikely to return for this generation of Mustang is Shelby. Ford took control of the naming rights for a ‘Shelby Mustang’ from the former independent speed shop and racing team, but has remained reluctant to use them on the current generation ‘Stang. Instead Ford has preferred to use new or familiar nameplates in recent years, but ones derived internally (such as Mach 1) or from more recent partnerships (RTR). While there has been no official confirmation from Ford it won’t use Shelby, the silence says volumes.

Would you like to see the return of the Boss Mustang? Or would you prefer the Shelby name made a return? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.