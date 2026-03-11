Honda has expanded its recently formed Heritage Parts program to the US, with owners of the Acura NSX the first to benefit from the OEM-supplied reproduction parts.

Announced last year for Japan under the Honda Heritage Works banner, Honda has replaced its NSX Refresh Plan – which saw expert technicians perform extensive maintenance on the first-generation sports car – with the new program, but with the same intentions.

This includes offering NSX owners the chance to buy reproduced parts no longer available en masse in genuine form, or even have their cars restored using the parts.

Initially limited to Japan, the launch of Honda Heritage Parts in the US will at first centre around the Acura NSX, with parts becoming available to owners from mid-2026.

While the US misses out on the full-on Honda Restoration Service for the NSX, the arrival of its Heritage Parts division will offer owners both Genuine Honda Reproduction Parts (made using the same materials and production methods and Honda Compatible Parts (redeveloped parts).

“In this 40th anniversary year of the Acura brand, the launch of Honda Heritage Parts is especially meaningful, giving Acura enthusiasts the support they need to continue enjoying their first-generation Acura NSX,” vice president of Honda and Acura Parts, Service and Technical Division, Steven Bailey said.

“At its core, the new Honda Heritage Parts program honors our shared passion for these iconic vehicles and helps ensure they can be enjoyed by future generations.”

The launch of the program comes amid a renaissance of kinds for the NSX, with not one but two restomods or tributes to the sports car launching in the past handful of months.

In December, Pininfarina and JAS Motorsport revealed the Tensei, a ‘reincarnation’ of the first-generation NSX, with modern materials and a reworked body.

In January, Italian firm Italdesign unveiled the aptly named Honda NSX Tribute, based around the second-generation model and featuring a completely reworked exterior, with Honda’s blessing.