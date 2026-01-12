If we had a dollar for every time an Italian design company released a new Honda NSX within the past two months, we’d have two dollars. That’s not a lot, but it’s weird that it’s happened twice.

Just over a month after Pininfarina revealed the JAS Tensei – its take on the classic first-generation NSX – fellow Italian firm Italdesign has unveiled the aptly named Honda NSX Tribute.

Based on the second-generation NSX which exited production in 2022, the Honda NSX Tribute by Italdesign gives the hybrid twin-turbo V6 sports car a makeover, completely changing its bodywork but with Honda’s blessing.

Arguably the biggest changes have occurred at the rear to make it look more like the first-gen model, with a wrap-around rear wing sitting behind a louvered engine cover, while the red Honda badges hint this is aimed to pay a closer tribute to the hot NSX-R.

At the bottom of the bumper sit two winglets at either corner, separate from the body to give it an even more aggressive look.

These continue on from a similar design at the rear of the side skirts, which are also below a revamped side air intake for the engine cooling system.

The front end is more akin to the design of the new Prelude than any NSX due to the shape of its headlights, while the bonnet has also picked up some NACA ducts.

Interior changes are minimal, consisting of retrimmed panels and slightly redesigned dashboard elements, though Italdesign points out buyers can customise their cabins to include a small helmet on the dash with a number 12, paying tribute to Ayrton Senna who helped develop the first-gen sports car.

It’s understood there are no performance or mechanical changes to the base NSX, which means a twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 engine and three-motor hybrid system that can produce up to 427kW.

While the JAS Tensei is available to all buyers, Italdesign’s NSX Tribute will only be built using right-hand drive examples of the sports car, ruling out the North American Acura NSX from the visual conversion.

No pricing has been announced yet, however Italdesign has said it will be “strictly limited” and each example will be effectively bespoke due to the customisation process.