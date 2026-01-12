Nissan has quietly tweaked the Z coupe to give its two-seat sports car a new look, even if it draws some retro-themed design elements.

Unveiled at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon, the Nissan Z’s changes have so far only been announced for the Japanese market, with timing of an international launch yet to be announced.

As a part of the mid-life update, the Z has gained a horizontal body-coloured support between the upper and lower air intakes on the front bumper, while the upper grille pattern has also changed form including rectangular elements to now feature three horizontal slats.

The new face makes it appear even more like certain versions of the 280Z which saw the grille split by a chrome bumper, but it has also resulted in a slight decrease in front lift and drag.

Nissan has also given the Z a new set of wheels with primarily black spokes but a machined outer lip. The spokes themselves have greater spacing than the current alloys found on the Z.

Finished in Unryu Green, the new hue took inspiration from the original Fairlady Z’s Grand Prix Green paintwork.

The new paint can be teamed with a light brown interior trim for a proper green-over-tan finish, though the interior hasn’t received any other changes.

Changes are more than skin deep, with the Nissan Z getting larger pistons in its dampers, providing a more consistent ride.

Its twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 engine continues to produce 298kW and 475Nm, available with either a nine-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual.

The reveal of the updated Nissan Z came as the brand also showed off its manual-equipped Z Nismo for the first time, having previously only offered the hero car with the automatic transmission.