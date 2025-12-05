Italian design house Pininfarina already has an impressive back catalogue of gorgeous cars from the past half a century, and now it can add a reincarnated Honda NSX to the list.

Collaborating with JAS Motorsport, famed for its work on Honda’s global touring car programs, the brands have created the ‘Tensei’, a 2025 take on the NSX of the 1990s.

Translated to ‘reincarnation’ – though JAS claims it means ‘rebirth’ – the Tensei is “based on the principles of the original NSX”, which was powered by a mid-mounted V6 engine and drove the rear wheels, all in a chassis tuned by F1 legend Ayrton Senna.

It’s clear to see the influence of the first-generation NSX on the Tensei, which includes its pop-up headlights and integrated rear spoiler, as well as A-pillar mounted door handles.

However Pininfarina has put its own touches on the sports car, with a racing-inspired aerodynamic and cooling kit, big wheels to house modern brakes, and sleek lighting at the front and rear.

The bodywork has been remade in carbon fibre, a treatment that continues through to the cabin, though we’ve yet to see what it looks like inside too.

JAS still hasn’t revealed any technical details, though it has previously said the Tensei will be powered by a naturally aspirated V6, much like the car it honours, which first launched with a 3.0-litre engine and later grew to a 3.2-litre.

The JAS Tensei will be made in both left- and right-hand drive, suggesting buyers will have to fork out a decent amount of money to own one.

Strangely it’s not the only ‘new NSX’ launching in the near future, with fellow Italian design house Italdesign twice teasing it’ll make its own ‘tribute’ to the NSX, recently hinting at its version incorporating a roof-mounted air intake as well as two side aerodynamic elements, located at cabin-height.