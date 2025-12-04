Kia may have the K4 as its sedan for most buyers, but since the demise of the Stinger its lineup has been bare of traditional four-door passenger cars.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, Kia showed off shadowy teaser footage of what it has only called “The Kia Concept”, a sharply designed sedan with hints of the K4, but on a larger scale.

Kia hasn’t said much about the concept, apart from, “A new future is on the horizon. Our vision takes shape soon.”

According to the Korean Car Blog, the concept could preview the long-rumoured Kia GT1, its electric replacement for the Stinger, initially expected to run on a new EV platform called ‘eM’.

Expected to be more of a cut-price grand tourer – and an affordable alternative to the likes of the Porsche Taycan – the GT1 is reported to feature a huge 113.2kWh battery pack, allowing it to drive for up to 800km on a single charge.

The publication has long reported it’ll produce up to 450kW in dual-motor, all-wheel drive guise, making it a more premium offering than the existing Kia EV6 GT.

It’s not yet known what the eventual production version will be named – though both EV7 and EV8 have been rumoured elsewhere – nor when it’ll land in showrooms, or if it’ll be the replacement to the EV6.

With the Brussels motor show set to take place in January, it’s expected we’ll get our first proper look at the new concept then.