How many is too many reimagined Honda NSXs? Not one, as it turns out, after another company announced its intention to pay tribute to the classic sports car.

Italian design icon Pininfarina has announced it will collaborate with JAS Motorsport – the firm responsible for Honda’s touring car programs – to launch a high-performance road car.

Said to be “a derivative of the 1990-generation Honda NSX”, JAS Motorsport says it’ll “will offer enthusiasts and collectors a modern definition of the Grand Touring concept that underpins the NSX’s DNA: high-performance, perfectly-balanced and safe on the road, yet equally at home on the track.”

The car itself will be styled by Pininfarina who penned the original NSX concept in 1984, though the production car ended up being penned by the brand’s in-house team.

Production will take place at JAS’s headquarters in Milan, where the carbon-fibre bodied mid-engined sports car will be brought to lift in a choice of left- or right-hand drive.

According to the firm, the reborn NSX will be powered by a naturally aspirated V6, much like the car it honours, which first launched with a 3.0-litre engine and later grew to a 3.2-litre. Drive will be sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.

The car and its name will be officially revealed in the first half of 2026, though it’s yet to be seen whether Pininfarina and JAS Motorsport will be beaten by another Italian brand.

Italdesign has twice teased it’ll make its own ‘tribute’ to the NSX, recently hinting at its version incorporating a roof-mounted air intake as well as two side aerodynamic elements, located at cabin-height.

Though Italdesign – through its founders Giorgetto Giugiaro and Aldo Mantovani – is best known for iconic cars such as the original Volkswagen Golf, the DMC Delorean, and the Maserati MC12, in recent years it has penned vehicles for Chinese carmakers.