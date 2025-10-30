Street trucks are back, with lowered pickups making a return to form in the US, at least according to this latest Ram concept.

Officially called The Dude, it’s a throwback to the sport trim package which featured on the Dodge Ram in the 1970s, with lurid paintwork, cool graphics and an aggressive stance.

Based on the Hemi V8-powered Ram 1500 Big Horn, The Dude is finished in Sublime Green and gets unique satin black graphics, a bonnet scoop and a reverse colour scheme tailgate.

Sitting lower to the ground than the standard 1500, it also rides on black 22-inch wheels, while a front splitter and side skirts help it appear even lower to the ground, and are complemented by side-exit exhausts.

The 5.7-litre Hemi V8 has scored a Mopar cold-air intake for extra bark, but has no change in its power or torque.

Inside, Ram has also given The Dude a stand-out cabin, with Alea leather seat upholstery contrasted by bright green stitching.

A unique instrument panel also gets a special ‘The Dude’ logo, while there’s also an in-console safe to secure valuable possessions.

The Dude’s reveal comes less than a month after the Fox Factory Ram 1500 Lowered was revealed, as a similarly street-focused pickup available through Ram’s Mopar Direct Connection division.

Earlier this year, Ford also revealed the F-150 Lobo as its latest full-size street truck.