Hyundai revealed the N Vision 74 in July 2022 as a futuristic, hydrogen-powered tribute to the Pony coupe concept, penned by Giorgetto Giugiaro for the 1974 Turin motor show.

While Hyundai has never officially said it’ll enter production, reports from South Korea over the past three years have swayed between the coupe being soon to launch, or cancelled forever.

However, the most recent report by Korean car YouTuber MotorsJason – found by the Korean Car Blog – claims Hyundai has filed for patents which are remarkably similar to the N Vision 74.

Unlike previous rumours where the production car was tipped to go electric, the latest report claims it’ll continue with the concept’s hydrogen fuel cell powertrain, with two tanks storing the gas which effectively charges an onboard battery, driving front and rear electric motors.

Reported to produce almost 580kW, it’ll allow the N Vision 74 to accelerate from 0-100km/h in about three seconds, by far making it Hyundai’s fastest production car.

Expected to launch in mid-2026, it is reported just 200 examples will be made, reflecting previous reports which said a majority will be built for motorsport, while the remainder are set to be sold to customers on an invite-only basis.

Last month, Hyundai announced the N brand will sell more than seven vehicles by 2030, representing a small yet significant increase on its current five-strong lineup.

Currently the performance division sells the i20N, the i30N hatchback, the i30 Sedan N (Avante or Elantra N, depending on the market), the Ioniq 5 N electric SUV and the upcoming Ioniq 6 N electric sedan, though not every model is available in the same showrooms.

On top of those five existing models, it’s expected there will be a Hyundai Tucson N, given the strong popularity of the mid-sized SUV, both in the marque’s own lineup and among the wider market itself.

While the Hyundai N Vision 74’s potential production version would bring the total up to the magic seven, it’s no sure thing to make it all the way.