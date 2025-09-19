Less than 10 years after launching its first production model, Hyundai N has plans to broaden its appeal by offering more vehicles than ever.

At its annual investor presentation, Hyundai boss José Muñoz said the N brand will sell more than seven vehicles by 2030, representing a small yet significant increase on its current five-strong lineup.

Currently the performance division sells the i20N, the i30N hatchback, the i30 Sedan N (Avante or Elantra N, depending on the market), the Ioniq 5 N electric SUV and the upcoming Ioniq 6 N electric sedan, though not every model is available in the same showrooms.

Recently the i20 N and i30 N were pulled from Europe, and the small car has never been offered in the US, with Australia being one of the few markets to receive all N models concurrently.

Hyundai was tight-lipped about what the additional models could be, though there is a short list of contenders based on previous reports.

The brand has reportedly gone back-and-forth on putting its wild N Vision 74 into production, having revealed the hydrogen-powered Pony Coupe tribute a handful of years ago.

South Korean publications have previously claimed a production version of the N Vision 74 would be an electric vehicle, and would likely be built to limited production numbers.

A more likely contender could be a Hyundai Tucson N, given the strong popularity of the mid-sized SUV, both in the marque’s own lineup and among the wider market itself.

Last month, UK outlet Auto Express reported the Tucson N will launch after the arrival of the new-generation SUV in 2027, and will likely adopt a hybrid powertrain.

This move to hybrid power for the first time was mentioned in the investor presentation but also preempted in the same Auto Express article in an interview with N Management Group vice president Joon Park.

“We’re not limiting ourselves to EVs,” Park said. “We will go further with the ICE-based cars as well; this is not the end of our journey.

“I cannot tell you exactly – but lighter, more agile, nimble, and exciting. These are the key elements that we are heading to.

“One thing I can tell you is that if we have hybrid systems, the characteristics of our hybrid systems will be different.

“We have two different strategies for our hybrid systems: one for efficiency and one for neutral efficiency. If we have a hybrid system in our N cars, the strategy will be different; to have more power intensely.”

According to Muñoz, a small hybrid model could also join the N lineup, most likely the i20N.

The adoption of hybrid power would allow Hyundai N to meet stringent emission standards in certain regions such as Europe, and also help the brand to reach its newly announced target of 100,000 sales by 2030.