That can’t be said for Hyundai, which is continuing to invest in performance cars through its hot N brand, the equivalent of BMW’s M and Mercedes’ AMG divisions.

Best known for the i20N and i30N hot hatches, Hyundai N has also branched out into making relatively affordable performance electric vehicles with the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N.

For its future hot models, N Management Group vice president Joon Park told Auto Express it won’t go all-electric or petrol-only, with hybrids now on the cards.

“We’re not limiting ourselves to EVs,” Park said. “We will go further with the ICE-based cars as well; this is not the end of our journey.

“I cannot tell you exactly – but lighter, more agile, nimble, and exciting. These are the key elements that we are heading to.

“One thing I can tell you is that if we have hybrid systems, the characteristics of our hybrid systems will be different.

“We have two different strategies for our hybrid systems: one for efficiency and one for neutral efficiency. If we have a hybrid system in our N cars, the strategy will be different; to have more power intensely.”

The publication claims Hyundai will launch a Tuscon N when the next-generation model launches, expected in 2027. This is despite Park’s comments that N vehicles will be “lighter, more agile, nimble, and exciting”, terms not often associated with SUVs, even performance ones.

Hyundai has form with performance SUVs though. The Ioniq 5 N is technically classed as one, while the Kona N also lasted for a brief production run, though it was never as popular as the traditional hot hatch offering in the i30N.

According to Auto Express, Hyundai’s Tucson N could be powered by a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a hybrid system, while an electric motor could feature on the rear axle to give it all-wheel drive.

The Tucson is already the best-selling Hyundai globally, while performance SUVs are also seen as a cash cow for some carmakers.

Park’s hinting that hybrids are on the cards for Hyundai N comes after he told the UK’s Car magazine that discontinuing the i20N and i30N in Europe was a “disaster” for him.

At the time, he added: “I’m responsible for the global market. Europe is not going to be easy”.

“All those kinds of things that we actually – you know, the 2.0 turbo engine for 280PS (206kW), or something like that cannot exist anymore based on the current regulation and future regulation.”

Australia has one of the most diverse Hyundai N lineups globally, with the i20N, i30N hatchback, i30 Sedan N and Ioniq 5 N all currently in showrooms, while the Ioniq 6 N is due at a later date.