Ram has unveiled the Dakota Nightfall Concept, previewing the toughest version of its upcoming mid-size pickup to do battle with some of the most popular models in the segment.

Set to be built in Córdoba, Argentina, Torquecafe understands it’s unfortunately only planned to be sold in South America and lower-cost markets. Previous reports have suggested Ram is still working on a separate pickup for more regions such as the US.

The revival of the Dakota nameplate has been almost 15 years in the making since the mid-sized pickup was axed in North America back in 2011, leaving Ram without a rival to the Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma.

It appears the new Dakota won’t return to its former home market, and its underpinnings may explain why.

Understood to be based on the Changan F70, the Dakota is one of many utes sold in Latin or South America by Stellantis as a rebadged version of the Chinese dual-cab. Other examples include the Peugeot Landtrek and Fiat Titano.

As previously reported, the Ram ute is a body-on-frame vehicle like the vast majority of its rivals, rather than being based on a monocoque.

Unlike its South American siblings, the Ram Dakota looks set to be offered as a tough off-road model, based on the Nightfall Concept.

With bonnet marker lights, a chamfered front bumper, 18-inch beadlock wheels with 33-inch all-terrain tyres, Fox suspension and a bed-mounted spare wheel on a ‘Rambar’.

Ram has yet to announce powertrain details for the Dakota, however the Peugeot Landtrek and Fiat Titano share a common 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, capable of producing up to 147kW and 450Nm. In those utes, drive is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

“There’s no stronger name to represent Ram’s debut in such an important and competitive segment,” vice president of Ram in South America, Juliano Machado, said in a media statement.

“Excellence only comes with experience, and only Dakota carries all the legacy and expertise of the only exclusive pickup truck brand in South America.”

Unfortunately it appears Ram will need to wait a bit longer to get a rival to the Ranger and HiLux in Australia, where utes are among the most popular vehicles on sale.