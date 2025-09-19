Porsche now offers just one manual model across its entire product line in the 911, and even then there’s less choice than ever before.

The new ‘992.2’ generation 911 saw a hybrid system added to certain variants for the first time, though it’s not compatible with manual transmissions, greatly reducing the number of three-pedal options provided.

This has left Porsche buyers with only the 911 Carrera T and GT3 (plus GT3 Touring) to choose from if they want a manual.

Speaking to the UK’s Evo magazine, Michael Rösler, head of the Porsche 911 product line, detailed just how low demand for the manual is in certain markets, though other regions are keeping it afloat.

“We look at the market closely and in Europe last time [in the 992.1], we saw two, maybe three per cent ordered a manual in the Carrera line,” Rösler said.

“That gets us to some problems with our suppliers because they need to supply a certain number of parts. The US is a completely different story. The past GTS had about 50 per cent of customers ordering a manual.

“For Porsche, in the US and Britain, manuals are a very interesting market. We watch it closely, it’s why we did the Carrera T manual – it was one of my early decisions to do the Carrera T. We wanted to make it sharper, we looked at the cable setup from the GT3, to lower it a bit. I think the precision with the three gates makes a difference.

“We are thinking about all the possibilities to get the customers a manual.”

Porsche has been spied testing what appears to be a GT3 Touring cabriolet in Europe, suggesting the number of manual offerings could expand to suit the demands of niche buyers.

“You have to listen to customers and not be wedded to conventional engineering traditions in your mind,” Rösler added.

“People love to hear the sound of the engine with the roof down – it’s fun so it makes sense. Those Californian customers are asking for more [manual convertibles] so let’s see what the future holds.”