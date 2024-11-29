We can all agree that utes are a part of Aussie culture, but has an electric ute just given cult favourites Toyota and Ford a run for their money?

BYD has just launched an electrified ute – the Shark 6 – and the Chinese automotive company did it in style. Relocated to the sun-burnt countryside of Broken Hill, 30 individuals of influence across automotive, television, radio and endurance athletes, (plus myself); were whisked to a night of glamping and entertainment. Upon arrival we gathered in anticipation in front of a stage under the afternoon sun waiting for what was to be revealed is sure to shake up the current ute market.

Featured Videos

Broadcasted via livestream across the globe, so that no one would miss out, the Shark 6 made a dramatic entrance. Which it would have done anywhere, to be blunt, because this plug-in hybrid ute is one of the most talked about new arrivals of 2024.

READ MORE: BYD Shark 6 – What you need to know

With a sub-$60,000 price tag, it is one impressive looking ute. Upon initial inspection of the cabin, we saw synthetic-leather stitched seats, a solid 15.6-inch rotating display screen, heated and ventilated front seats, a head-up display and dual-zone ventilation. Some mumblings from invitees likened the interior to that of the new Defender – because, quite frankly, it looks and feels good.

After the dramatic entrances of four Sharks driving in red dust past us, speeches done and dinner served, we were told the BYD show was not stopping there. Specifically powered by the BYD, outstepped Aussie icon, Daryl Braithwhaite on the Shark 6 tray, mic in hand, belting out his famous song, Horses. Does it get more Aussie than this? Daryl was accompanied by two other Sharks either side, powering his bandmates equipment via its vehicle-to-load functionality that allows you to draw energy from the batteries to power electrical equipment.

READ MORE: This new ute could revolutionise the market

But, why unveil in the desert of all places, in an area where the roads are long and diesel is preferred? Well, the Shark 6 is designed for off and on road. The vehicle has petrol power, in the form of a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine, but it also has an electric motor to provide a total 321kW of power. It also comes with BYD’s ‘Blade’ battery, making sure you can get more than 800km in the Shark. A sure stand out in areas where fuel stations are near and far amongst towns and road stops.

As for everyday city driving? Expect to use around 2.0-litres per 100km, as long as you’re using the battery as well as the engine, because once the battery is running low, petrol usage could look more like 10.0L/100km. Charging is easy and versatile at home or at your nearest station, with wallboxes accepting 7kW of power for full charges in 4.5 hours, or opt for the fast CCS combo port for a faster 55kW charge of about 50 per cent in 25 minutes.

Towing capacity? It’s on quite par with the current market, pulling along 2500kg rather than the 3500kg that most diesel utes manage. What about decent speed? Short answer is yes. Putting your foot-to-the-floor, the Shark 6 gets you to 100km in 5.7 seconds, unlike the Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger V6 that gets you to the same speed in between 6-10 seconds.

READ MORE: Why the ute market is fracturing

To test how it drove we were up at 5am before the sun started to shine on that red desert surrounding us. The mission? to get to the top of a small hill top covered in various terrain, for coffee and an impressive sunrise. First driving note is that the impressive ute is quiet. The Shark 6 provided a seamless drive across rocks, large potholes and dark terrain as it quietly approached our destination. The suspension provided a smooth ride whilst the cabin made the experience luxe. Happy passengers sat in the back, blasting music from the 12-speaker Dynaudio system, making it feel like we were in some epic film driving across the desert.

Once we reached our ‘summit’, BYD showed off the practicality of the EV by powering up some coffee machines and warming some pastries from its onboard power. Despite the instant coffee flavouring (I am from the coffee-snob city of Melbourne) the moment was anything but ordinary.

The verdict? Well in the first six hours of the launch, over 1000 Sharks 6 were sold, with a live count on the screen looking across our glamping site, so there is demand.

The new plug-in hybrid ute is comfortable and a very efficient drive, showcasing power, tech and luxury, and will soon be a contender on our streets. But will it have enough to convert the diesel-loving crowd…