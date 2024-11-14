If you were underwhelmed by the V6 hybrid-powered Ferrari F80 and feel like the brand has lost its way, then the latest reports from Italy will either fill you with hope or leave you in despair.

Ferrari is reportedly bringing back the F40.

No, it won’t make a continuation of its 1980s masterpiece, but a report from the UK’s Top Gear publication claims the company’s next Icona series model will be inspired by the F40. For those unfamiliar, the Icona series is a run of strictly limited special creations that Ferrari is offering to only its most loyal customers.

The first Icona models were the 2018 Monza SP1 and SP2, which were inspired by the 750 Monza racing cars from the 1950s. Then in 2021 it unveiled the Daytona SP3, a mid-engine V12 model (the first of its kind since the F50) that was influenced by the 330 P3/4 that won the 1967 Daytona 24-hours.

So, in that context, a new limited edition supercar based on its most famous model from the ‘80s, especially in the wake of Lamborghini’s decision to create a modern take on the Countach, seems like a very likely scenario. Ferrari never has any trouble selling such limited edition models, it only produced 499 of each Icona variant and offers them to cashed-up loyal customers who snap them up before it has even been revealed to the public.

It’s a savvy business case too, as the Monza was based on the existing 812 Superfast platform and the Daytona SP3 uses the LaFerrari foundations. In theory then, the obvious candidate for a ‘new F40’ would be the SF90 XX Stradale, which is powered by a twin-turbo V8 just like the original. Even without the hybrid system the V8 has more than 585kW, comfortably more than the 352kW offered in the ‘80s.

The styling would likely include the signature features of the original, which includes the NACA ducts on the bonnet, the large rear quarter intakes and the fixed rear wing. Modern safety regulations mean bringing back the pop-up headlights is unlikely though.

Stay tuned for official confirmation from Ferrari sometime in the not-too-distant future.

Is this a great idea from Ferrari or will they just destroy the legacy of an iconic model?