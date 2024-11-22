When MG returned to the Australian market a decade ago it caused a stir. No longer was it a British brand making sports cars, but instead it was now part of the Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (now known as SAIC Motors) and was producing small cars that had almost nothing in common with the MG of old.

Fast forward to today and MG is a well-established top 10 selling brand in Australia with its range of small cars and SUVs. It has made such an impact in a short period of time thanks to one key element – it sells cheap cars.

Featured Videos

At a time when car prices began to rise and cost-of-living pressures began to mount on Australian households, MG emerged as a new alternative for those who simply couldn’t afford to keep up with where the market was headed. More familiar brands like Mazda and Hyundai abandoned most of their affordable models in favour of a more premium future, selling fewer cars for a higher profit on each.

It was the ideal timing for a brand like MG to pounce and vehicles like the ZS small SUV offered buyers most of what more established brands did but at a more affordable price point. The ZS became the best-selling small SUV in the country, beating the likes of the Toyota Corolla Cross, Hyundai Kona and Mitsubishi ASX.

Having achieved significant growth and made its mark in the Australian market, MG is moving onto the next phase in its plan – ditch the ‘cheap’ image and be known for ‘value’ instead. What exactly does that mean?

Well, the new ZS Hybrid+ is the prime example. It’s the second generation of the ZS – and follows similar upgrades to the MG3 hatch and HS mid-size SUV – bringing new technology and applying lessons MG has learnt to try and compete more directly with the likes of Toyota and Hyundai on quality.

That means a higher price point, especially as the previous ZS range had no hybrid option, with ZS Hybrid+ Excite priced from $33,990 and the Essence variant from $36,990, both are driveaway prices, putting it comfortably below its key competition. MG Australia is confident that it has improved the quality and level of equipment so buyers will still feel they are getting a good value deal.

Certainly based on our first drive of the new ZS Hybrid+ that feels like a likely scenario. This new model retains most of the elements that made the ZS a best-seller but adds a more fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain and more safety equipment.

The hybrid system combines a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine with an electric motor to produce 150kW of power and 465Nm of torque, while only sipping 4.7-litres per 100km of unleaded. That will be music to the ears of anyone looking to not only save money when buying a new SUV but also cut their weekly fuel bill.

For the asking price there’s plenty of equipment as standard, including alloy wheels, LED headlights, navigation, a pair of 12.3-inch digital screens for the instruments and infotainment, a 360-degree camera and the ‘MG Pilot’ suite of active safety features.

It’s not without its flaws though.

MG has always been very conservative and, dare I say, derivative, with its design, creating cars that bare a passing resemblance to rival models at times. This new ZS gets the brand’s new ‘MG Family Face’ which gives it a unique look on the outside, but the cabin still feels very safe from a design perspective, especially with the twin digital screens.

Perhaps the biggest red flag for the new ZS is the lack of reach adjustment for the steering. It may sound like a minor thing, but MG claims this is an “all-new” platform underneath and if that’s the case it’s a clear penny-pinching exercise to not add something so basic as reach adjustment. It will no doubt compromise many people’s driving position when they jump behind the wheel, which could be a deal-breaker for some.

MG may be the class-leader when it comes to small SUV sales, but it still has some work to do to catch up with the best in the segment when it comes to ride and handling. The suspension was redesigned for this new model, and while quieter and more resolved than before, the steering and ride control could still be improved.

But those will likely be minor concerns for those looking for the most affordable option when they go shopping for a new car. MG may not be quite as cheap as before but if the brand retains its focus on value and affordability it should have no problem remaining a popular choice for Australians.