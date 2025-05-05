In a garage which once included a Bugatti Veyron and Lamborghini Aventador, Dubai Police have gone for a slightly more subtle approach with its latest patrol vehicle.

Unveiled at the 2025 Arabian Travel Market, this is no ordinary Rolls-Royce Cullinan, rather an example which has received bespoke customisation from Mansory.

If the Mansory name is unfamiliar, they’re the firm who have created some wild and eye-catching – to say the least – bodykits for some of the world’s most exclusive vehicles.

While the Cullinan is already a luxurious SUV, Mansory’s carbon fibre addiction has seen this example fitted with a front splitter, air intake covers and ‘eyeliner’ underneath the headlights.

The modifications haven’t stopped there, with vented wheel-arches, carbon fibre side body trim and even larger black-painted wheels.

Power from the 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine has been increased to 454kW (up from 420kW in standard models, or 441kW for Black Badge examples), while the Mansory-tuned Cullinan can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.0 seconds.

It’s not the first time Mansory has collaborated with Dubai Police, with the pair earlier joining forces for a modified Mercedes-AMG G63.