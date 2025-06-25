Unveiled in the Middle East and US overnight, the Patrol Nismo – or Armada Nismo in North America – has made a return, having been available on the previous-generation Y62.

Nissan has adopted a familiar formula, with the Patrol Nismo seemingly being equally as inspired by its Z Nismo sports car stablemate as its predecessor, though that may just be down to its exclusive Stealth Grey paintwork.

Compared to the standard Patrol which is geared towards off-road performance with little on-road compromise, the Nismo is more focused on sealed surfaces, with its ground clearance dropping from 244mm to 195mm, thanks to the addition of lowered suspension and a new bodykit.

Cosmetic changes include a new grille (designed to channel more air to the radiator), front bumper (increasing brake cooling) with splitter, side air vents and skirts, rear bumper with a diffuser and a Formula E-inspired fog light, and an extended rear spoiler. Each of the new styling elements feature red trim, the same colour as the ‘O’ on Nismo’s badge.

The exterior additions mean the Nismo is now 90mm longer and 40mm wider than a standard Patrol, while its approach, breakover and departure angles have been reduced by between one and four degrees.

Overseas buyers get the choice of five colours: the Nismo-exclusive Stealth Grey, as well as White Pearl, Gray Metallic, Blue Metallic, and Black Pearl. Two-tone finishes with a black roof are also available.

The black-and-red colour scheme continues inside the cabin, where the colours adorn the seats, dashboard, door cards and centre console. A mix of leather and suede upholstery is used throughout the interior.

Other Nismo appointments include embroidered headrest logos, red seat belts, as well as a steering wheel with a red 12-o’clock marker.

Changes are more than skin deep, with the Patrol Nismo getting bespoke adaptive dampers, claimed to result in “a deeper sense of control, improved composure at high speeds, and heightened confidence through tight corners”. Nismo has also tweaked the Patrol’s electronic power steering and vehicle dynamic control systems to make it even sharper.

The Patrol Nismo rides on a set of 22-inch forged aluminum alloy wheels, co-developed with Japanese icons Rays to reduce each rim’s weight by almost a quarter compared to the standard car. Despite this, it weighs 4kg more than the standard car, tipping the scales at 2817kg.

However, it should be faster, as Nismo has tuned up its twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine, which now develops 369kW in Sport Mode, a significant boost over the standard Patrol’s 317kW output. North American Armada Nismos only get an increase to 343kW.

Torque is unchanged at 700Nm, while drive continues to be sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission.

A new Nismo-tuned exhaust system has also been fitted, enhancing the V6’s sound.

So far the Patorl Nismo has only been revealed for left-hand drive markets, and Australia also missed out on the Y62 Patrol Nismo, however it’s not off the cards for a local launch.

“It’s very exciting to see the unveil of Y63 Patrol Nismo,” said a Nissan Australia spokesperson.

“Australia is confirmed as the first right hand drive market for Y63 Patrol with orders due to open in late 2026. We will confirm specification closer to the launch.”