Based on the LandCruiser Prado, the FJ Cruiser – a modern homage to the classic LandCruiser – struggled to achieve the success of its traditionally styled sibling, thanks in part to launching at the start of the GFC with a 4.0-litre V6 petrol engine and five-speed automatic transmission, missing out on turbo-diesel and manual drivetrain options.

However, it’s now a favourite amongst Australia’s off-road community – also due to its links with the Prado – and can regularly be found traversing difficult terrain around the country.

It’s this following which Toyota seems keen to capitalise on, with Top Gear Philippines uncovering a trademark filing for what looks like a revived FJ Cruiser.

It appears to be closely related to Toyota’s Compact Cruiser EV concept, while there are also design elements consistent with the current retro-inspired 250 Series Prado.

Though the trademark filing in the Philippines doesn’t list a name, Toyota Australia trademarked the LandCruiser FJ title last year.

While it’s also not yet known what could power the LandCruiser FJ, the design of the vehicle in the patent images is reminiscent of the HiLux Champ, a smaller ute sold in South-East Asia.

Built for developing countries as a heavy-duty but relatively pint-sized ute, the HiLux Champ is available in both short- and long-wheelbase styles – measuring 2750mm and 3085mm between the axles, respectively – the Toyota HiLux Champ stacks up at 4970mm (SWB) or 5300mm (LWB) in length, 1785mm wide and 1735mm high.

For context, the five-door Suzuki Jimny XL has a 2590mm wheelbase, and measures 3820mm long, 1645mm wide and 1720mm tall.

The HiLux Champ is offered in Thailand with three engines: a pair of 2.0-litre (102kW/183Nm) and 2.7-litre (122kW/245Nm) petrol engines, and a 2.4-litre turbo-diesel which produces 110kW/400Nm.

The 2.7- and 2.4-litre engines are offered in the Australian-delivered Toyota HiLux Workmate, meaning they can be made compliant with local emissions standards.

However, the HiLux Champ isn’t going to be sold in Australia as it wouldn’t meet local design regulations, and it’s unknown if the LandCruiser FJ would be made to go on sale in global markets.

Another potential factor holding it back – should it be based on the HiLux Champ – is the ute is only available with rear-wheel drive, something which would isolate a large portion of the market interested in a retro-styled SUV.