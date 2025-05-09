The Brabus XL 800 is the latest version of the famed tuner’s take on the G-Class, this time giving it even more off-road credentials.

Starting life as a Mercedes-AMG G63, the most notable change to the G’s exterior is its huge ground clearance.

Thanks to the fitment of portal axles, the lowest point of the XL 800’s body sits 47cm above the ground – a huge improvement on the regular (if you can call it that) G63’s 24cm clearance.

Brabus claims to have fitted a “completely new independent suspension” at the front, while the rear axle remains a rigid design, albeit with multiple new billet aluminium components such as a reinforced axle housing and links.

The tuner has also developed a bespoke height-adjustable coilover suspension system which includes adaptive dampers, controlled via the cabin.

In front of bespoke Brabus brakes sit a set of chunky 22-inch Monoblock wheels, wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion ATR tyres. These also contribute to a 30mm gain in ride height, due to their massive 325mm width and 55 profile, compared to the G63’s 295/40 rubber.

Visually, the Brabus XL 800 gets a carbon-heavy exterior treatment, with almost every body panel receiving some kind of carbon fibre trim.

Surprisingly this hasn’t continued through to the interior, where ‘Double Cube’ quilted grey leather upholsters the cabin, while Dinamica headliner also features.

As to be expected, Brabus tweaked the G63’s twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine, fitting it with two new turbochargers and a valved performance stainless steel exhaust.

The result is an engine which now makes 588kW and 1000Nm, significantly more than the standard – but by no means unimpressive – 430kW and 850Nm outputs.

Power continues to be sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Despite the extra power and torque, the XL 800 is two-tenths slower from 0-100km/h than the G63, completing the sprint in 4.6 seconds.

Pricing is yet to be confirmed, as is an Australian berth, however Melbourne’s Zagame Automotive is Brabus’ exclusive local distributor.