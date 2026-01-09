The Thailand division of Mitsubishi has revealed a local market-only version of the new Triton, giving its popular ute a bold face.

Called the Mitsubishi Triton Mega Cab Street, the two-door pickup is – unsurprisingly – a road-going focused take on the ute, aimed at good looks on the worksite rather than the ability to go down rough roads.

Similar to the Triton GLX Club Cab sold in Australia, the Triton Street edition’s biggest change is to its grille and front bumper, with the former getting a more aggressive design, featuring more details on the inside and a body-coloured top.

Below it sits an all-black lower bumper which retains the same basic shape as the standard Triton, while the faux fog light surrounds have extended further towards the grille.

Rather than the steel or basic silver alloy wheels seen in lower trims of the Triton, the Street gets black 10-spoke 17-inch wheels which wouldn’t look out of place on a Lancer.

Perhaps the biggest change has occurred inside the cabin, where the Triton Street gets a 10.0-inch infotainment screen with touch-sensitive buttons, rather than the 9.0-inch display found across the Australian lineup.

The Triton Street is only available in rear-wheel drive, six-speed manual guise, and is powered by a single-turbo 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, producing 110kW and 330Nm. For context, Australia only gets a bi-turbo diesel making 150kW and 470Nm.

Prices start in Thailand from 649,000 Baht (A$30,800), making it one of the most affordable Tritons in the local lineup.

It’s unlikely we’ll see it in Australia due to its limited specs, while Down Under buyers also miss out on the Triton Savana, revealed in November last year as an off-road ready version of the ute exclusively for Brazil.