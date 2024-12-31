Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster

Maybe it’s because it’s a new brand? Maybe it’s that it rivals the ever-popular Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series? Or maybe it’s just Australian’s love of rugged utes?

Featured Videos

Whatever the reason our most popular car review of 2024 was our first drive of the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster. The dual-cab ute version of Ineos’ take on the Land Rover Defender proved to be perfectly capable of handling Australia’s tough conditions when we drove it in the South Australian outback.

Read our review of the Ineos here: Don’t buy a 70 Series – this new ute is better!

Toyota bZ4X

Frankly, Australians in general appear to be on the fence about electric vehicles in 2024. While sales continue to grow, that growth has slowed in recent times as the likes of Tesla, BYD and Polestar (all relatively new brands) find the limits of their reach.

Which is what makes the arrival of the Toyota bZ4X such a big deal (and why our ‘most important car of 2024?’ headline wasn’t total clickbait). It may be a latecomer to the party, but for those still sitting on the fence and questioning the reliability and dependability of EVs the option to buy a Toyota could be the difference maker.

Still, as we said in our review, don’t expect the bZ4X to be a best-seller, but it still has a critical role to play for the brand and the overall market.

Read our full Toyota bZ4X review here: Is this the most important car of 2024?

Toyota HiLux GR Sport

Ever since Ford unleashed the Ranger Raptor onto the world its rivals have been trying to hit back with a performance ute of their own.

Toyota’s attempt is the HiLux GR Sport, a more powerful and enhanced version of its beloved workhorse ute, with KYB shocks and springs to try and give it improved handling.

As we discovered, it isn’t quite on the same level as Ford’s Raptor just yet, but with an all-new generation HiLux due in 2025, it feels like this could help pave the way for a more capable offering in the future…

Read our full review of the HiLux GR Sport here: Why the Toyota HiLux GR Sport is no Raptor hunter

Mitsubishi Triton

I’ll admit the headline was a bit cheeky, but the Triton has very much become Mitsubishi Australia’s modern day version of the famous Magna.

As we explained in our review, in the same way the Magna was the ‘third party alternative’ to the Holden Commodore and Ford Falcon, the Triton serves the same role against the Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger.

The new-for-2024 Triton therefore had a lot riding on it and we were able to put it through its paces to see how it stacks up in the increasingly competitive ute market.

Read our full review of the new Triton here: Mitsubishi’s ‘new Magna’ tested’

Aston Martin DB12

The name’s Martin, Aston Martin.

Aston Martin and James Bond have become synonmous with each other and we played on that theme with the headline and throughout our review of the new DB12.

Lauded as the world’s first ‘Super Tourer’ (elevating it above a mere ‘Grand Tourer’) the new DB12 was one of the most striking cars we drove in 2024. And clearly you thought so to with the volumne of traffic.

Read our full review of Aston Martin’s latest here: I’ve found James Bond’s next car