James Bond and Aston Martin. Two British icons that are now intertwined with each other, regardless of any formal connections or not.

Originally the character of James Bond drove a Bentley in Ian Fleming’s novels, and did have one for a brief moment in From Russia with Love, but for 1964’s Goldfinger the British secret agent had swapped to an Aston Martin DB5 and the die was cast.

Featured Videos

Since then he’s tried Lotus and BMWs but Bond just doesn’t look right in anything other than as Aston anymore, whether it’s a DB5, DBS, V12 Vanquish or DB10. But is this all marketing hype or does Bond have good taste in cars?

READ MORE: Aston Martin’s top secret creation

Well, we’ve recently had the opportunity to find out, jumping behind the wheel of the newest model, the Aston Martin DB12. This is boldly lauded as the world’s first ‘Super Tourer’, elevating it beyond the realms of a ‘Grand Tourer’ (while casually ignoring the glorious-but-short-lived touring car era of the 1990s).

Powered by 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 good for 500kW of power and 800Nm of torque (and sourced from Mercedes-AMG, just like the company’s F1 cars have been in recent years) and paired with one of the brand’s most advanced chassis and complex electronic systems – which includes electronic power assisted steering and electronic rear differential – the DB12 really is a cut-above the previous ‘Grand Tourers’ the company has built.

Previous examples looked good and went quickly but lacked precision and poise when you got them into a dynamic situation, which probably explains why Bond needed so many gadgets to fight off his attackers rather than just driving away from them.

But not the DB12, it would have no trouble out-running most pursuers from its traditional grand tourer set. While the long bonnet and set back cabin makes it feel like this 2+2 coupe would feel relaxed but lazy when cornering hard, instead the opposite is true – it feels agile and direct. There’s an urgency when you throw it into a corner, and a precision that allows you to place it with confidence.

Then there’s the power, with the twin-turbo V8 throwing you back in your seat whenever you unleash its full potential. To let you in on a little secret that only the rare few that get to drive V12 engined cars like the previous Aston Martin DB models know… V12 engines aren’t very good. Sure, they sound great and it’s something to brag about at ‘the club’ but a V8 engine, especially AMG’s potent version, offers more punch, more drivability and still sounds utterly brilliant (further damaging the argument for electric luxury cars).

What’s even more impressive about the way the DB12 drives is despite this new, more dynamic edge, it hasn’t compromised its relaxed nature when commuting. Not many people commute to work in an Aston Martin (although my former boss, Mr Packer, did) but you could do it in comfort and style in the DB12.

Which does raise the question of style. Personally, I think Aston Martin design peaked with the DB9 first introduced in 2004, with the subsequent DB11 simply looking too ‘styled’ for its own good. The DB11 lacked the simplicity and timeless quality that have made the DB models (now more than 75 years old) so iconic for Aston Martin.

Thankfully for the DB12 the designers have rediscovered that magic, shaping a car that looks modern and dramatic but also clearly connected to the DB9, DB5 and other members of the family.

The interior too is stunning, luxurious and modern but still filled with good old-fashioned buttons that make life easier when you’re on the move in a car that costs more than $600k (before you start personalising it).

So I get it now, I understand why James Bond takes all the hits and the bullets fired at him but insists on driving an Aston Martin. Like all the great models from this brand the DB12 has style and pace.