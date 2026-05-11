The Holden EJ signaled a new era for the now-former car brand, moving away from the Americanised designs of its predecessors and into a new direction with modern styling.

However, the modern-looking EJ was still powered by the ‘Grey’ motor which dated back to the Holden 48-215, with the 138 cubic-inch (2.3-litre) straight-six only able to make 56kW and 161Nm.

Peppy at the time but sluggish by today’s standards, over the years EJ owners have modified their cars to upgrade from the Grey motor to engines with more power, such as the Buick-based 3.8-litre Holden V6 and Chevrolet’s LS V8s.

Far less common is ditching engines entirely, but that’s what Melbourne’s Jaunt Motors is doing with an EJ ute, which is set to get a motor of a different kind.

Currently under construction, the EJ is being converted to an electric powertrain, and its engine and gearbox have already been removed entirely.

Instead, an electric motor and its reduction gear will reside roughly where the transmission used to sit, providing more space up front for a battery pack, complemented by two additional packs in the tub.

According to Jaunt, the electric motor will produce 200kW and 500Nm, not only more than the original Grey motor, and is expected to be supplied by an 82kWh battery pack.

Importantly, it appears the motor isn’t just being mated to an otherwise standard EJ ute, with comprehensive chassis works and suspension upgrades also fitted, including a change from rear leaf to coil springs.

No price tag has been placed on the project, though with more than 1000 hours of labour expected before it’s finished, it’s expected to cost its owner more than $150,000 when finished, given the $140,000 price of Jaunt’s previous Mini Moke offering.