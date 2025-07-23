Based around the running gear of the legendary Mini hatchback, the Alec Issigonis and John Sheppard-designed Moke was intended to be an army vehicle but soon became popular as a recreational vehicle, especially on sandy surfaces.

While its four-cylinder A-Series engine was sufficient for power, the Moke’s fuel tank – located in the left-hand side structure for some markets – presented a serious safety concern in the event of a crash.

Some markets later adopted a rear-mounted tank, though Australia’s Jaunt Motors has gone one step further by converting the classic Moke to electric power.

Having previously launched an EV conversion for the related Mini, Jaunt’s Moke EV sees its engine swapped out for a more potent front electric motor and 19kWh battery.

Producing 72kW and 175Nm, its electric motor is powerful enough to propel the door-less vehicle from 0-100km/h in seven seconds, Jaunt claims.

Like many modern EVs, it can also regeneratively brake, allowing the battery to recoup some energy.

The firm claims the battery takes two to three hours to charge, with a custom pop-up charge apparatus coming out of the left side section where the fuel tank was located in certain vehicles.

Fitted with 13-inch wheels, the Moke has also gained a new underfloor bash plate, while exterior lighting is now produced by LEDs.

Jaunt claims to “improve every aspect of the vehicle, upgrading braking, steering, and suspension”, as well as replace “every 12v wire and installing a new digital fuse and relay system”.

However, the cost of the conversion isn’t cheap, with prices starting from $140,000, not including the price of a donor vehicle, making it an expensive but rare exercise.