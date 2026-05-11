Lamborghini isn’t rolling over and allowing the V12 engine to die quietly, after revealing its second special-edition supercar within the past year.

At the 2025 Monterey Car Week, Lamborghini unveiled the Fenomeno, a Revuelto-based coupe with a 6.5-litre V12 engine and three electric motors (one in the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, two on the front axle).

With 794kW on tap, the Fenomeno is not only Lamborghini’s most powerful V12 ever, but it’s also the best power-to-weight ratio of any of the brand’s road cars at 448kW/tonne.

While the Fenomeno was already exclusive enough with a production run of just 29 cars, the unveiling of the new Fenomeno Roadster over the weekend has seen it usurped in the collectivity stakes.

Limited to just 15 examples, the Fenomeno Roadster carries on the lineage of Lamborghini’s ‘Few-Off’ convertibles, 17 years after the Reventon Roadster debuted in 2009.

Now the most powerful convertible Lamborghini has ever made, the Fenomeno Roadster carries across the impressive statistics of its fixed-roof counterpart, being able to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.4 seconds, or from a standstill to 200km/h in 6.8 seconds.

Though it looks almost unchanged from the coupe, the convertible is claimed to feature “a completely new aerodynamic package”, which has resulted in its levels of downforce, stability and balance being identical to its sibling.

Finished in Blu Cepheus paintwork, the Fenomeno Roadster’s exterior is contrasted with a Rosso Mars finish on its lower sections, with the pairing designed to honour the colours of Lamborghini’s home city, Bologna.

“Fenomeno Roadster represents the purest expression of our brand values: visionary design, uncompromising performance, and absolute exclusivity,” said Lamborghini CEO, Stephan Winkelmann.

“It is a unique interpretation of driving emotion, created for a select group of customers who seek something truly beyond convention. Each example is conceived as a collectible masterpiece, where engineering excellence meets true bespoke craftsmanship.”