Unveiled during Monterey Car Week, the Lamborghini Fenomeno is the latest limited-run supercar from the famed Italian marque, and the central piece of its new flagship is a V12 engine.

Based on the Revuelto, the Fenomeno has been built as a 20th anniversary celebration of Lamborghini’s Centro Stile division, which has previously made other eye-catching, limited models such as the reborn Countach, the Reventon and Centenario.

Importantly, its Revuelto underpinnings means the Fenomeno retains a V12 heart, even if it is electrically assisted.

Producing 614kW and 725Nm, the 6.5-litre V12 engine is 7kW more powerful than the Revuelto’s, however with three electric motors (one in the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, two on the front axle) its total outputs rise by 47kW to 794kW.

This not only makes it the most powerful Lamborghini V12 ever, but also the best power-to-weight ratio of any of the brand’s road cars at 448kW/tonne.

With that much power on tap and torque available down low, the Fenomeno can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.4 seconds, or from a standstill to 200km/h in 6.7 seconds. Lamborghini quotes a top speed of more than 350km/h.

Lamborghini has also almost doubled the size of the Revuelto’s battery, expanding from 3.8kWh to 7kWh. While an updated driving range hasn’t been quoted, it’s expected the Fenomeno can drive for more than 10km in electric-only mode.

While the engine is relatively hidden, the new bodywork marks a significant difference from the Revuelto, with a completely redesigned exterior.

This includes smaller headlights without the new ‘Y’ design, split side air intakes, a wide single-exit rear exhaust and vertical ‘Y’ tail lights.

Under the guards sit 21- and 22-inch wheels at the front and rear, respectively, behind which there’s a set of CCM-R Plus carbon-ceramic brakes and manually-adjustable ‘racing shocks’.

Added attention to detail can also be found inside, where Lamborghini has leaned even further into making its drivers “feel like a pilot”.

This includes more carbon fibre and padding, unique bucket seats, 3D-printed air vents but also identical screens from the Revuelto.

Production of the Fenomeno is limited to 29 examples, though buyers will have more than “400 exterior colours and an almost unlimited range of interior options” to choose from.