If you want to get your hands on a GR Supra, act quickly Toyota has announced it will stop taking orders at the end of August.

It will bring to an end the A90-generation Supra’s run after six years on sale, just a month after the local arrival of the final special, the $105k Track Edition.

However, the move will have no impact on Toyota’s entry into the Supercars series, with the brand previously admitting that this scenario was likely.

Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations gave praise for the latest GR Supra – which revived the nameplate after a more than 15 year break – and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to having the out-going model race next season.

“The GR Supra already had a sterling legacy when the current generation launched in 2019, and we’re pleased to say it has exceeded the expectations set by its predecessors,” Hanley said.

“Its pulse-raising performance, sleek coupe design and thrilling dynamics helped raise the profile of our GR portfolio, helping to pave the way for other exciting models like the GR Yaris and GR Corolla.

“While customers will no longer be able to purchase their own GR Supra by the end of August, fans of the GR Supra will be able to follow its story when it lines up on the Supercars Championship grid in 2026 and beyond.”

While this is the end of the road for the A90 Supra, Toyota is believed to be developing an all-new model. This is expected to be inspired by the 2022 Toyota GR GT3 concept and developed alongside the new V8-powered, rear-wheel drive Lexus sports coupe – which was previewed over the weekend at the Monterey Car Week.

However, when that new GR Supra arrives remains unclear, with no confirmed details from the Japanese giant.

Since going on sale in 2019, Australians have bought more than 1400 examples of the latest generation Supra. But like most sports cars, sales peaked early and then went into decline.

Toyota has only sold 103 examples of the car in the first seven months of the year, a nearly 30 per cent decline on the same period in 2024. Last year just 222 were sold, which was an almost 20 per cent decline on 2023.

The news does leave Supercars in the slightly awkward position of having two of its three racing entries based on cars not available in the showroom. The Ford Mustang is now the only Supercar model the public can buy, after the calendar reaches September, but remains the most popular sports car in the country, notching more than 3200 sales already this year.