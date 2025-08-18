The 2025 Honda Civic Type R has undergone a $4900 price increase with no added standard equipment, save for a new colour choice previously not available to Australian buyers.

Priced from $79,990 drive-away, it’s a sharp rise on the model’s $74,100 price tag in 2024, and an even greater increase on the $70,600 offer on MY2023 versions offered earlier this year. It’s worth noting Honda Australia does not negotiate, with all prices being fixed.

It’s also a considerable jump on the previous-generation FK8 Type R, which was priced from $54,990 before on-road costs when it left Australia, placing it close to $60,000 drive-away in most states and territories.

New for 2025 is the Racing Blue paint finish which has been available overseas but not locally. Its inclusion appears to be at the cost of Rally Red, though Championship White, Crystal Black and Sonic Grey are still able to be ordered as no-cost options.

Speaking of options, Honda has added one to the Civic Type R: a more aggressive carbon-fibre rear wing, priced at $5300. It replaces the standard black-painted unit which features a different design.

The Civic Type R is otherwise unchanged, with its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine continuing to produce 235kW and 420Nm, making it the most powerful front-wheel drive car on sale in Australia.

Unlike many of its rivals, it’s exclusively sold with a six-speed manual transmission, with no automatic offered.

While it remains on sale in Australia, where a spokesperson told Torquecafe in June that “demand for this model has been higher than expected, therefore we are working closely with our factory to secure additional stock”.

The Civic Type R was axed from Europe and the UK in June, due to new emissions regulations. It was farewelled with a limited-run ‘Ultimate Edition’, not coming to Australia.