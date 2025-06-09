Just 40 examples of the Type R Ultimate Edition will be made, with 10 allocated for the UK market and the remaining 30 for Europe, as production for those markets wraps up due to increasingly stringent emissions regulations.

It’s not coming to Australia though, where the Civic Type R remains safe from extinction for now.

“We are unable to comment on the announcements in Europe and the UK but can confirm that locally Honda Australia still offers the Civic Type R as part of our model lineup,” a spokesperson told Torquecafe.

“The demand for this model has been higher than expected, therefore we are working closely with our factory to secure additional stock. At the moment, customers can register their interest on our website for when stock is available.”

Finished in Honda’s iconic ‘Championship White’ paint, the Ultimate Edition gains striking red decals across its centre line and down the sides, as well as a painted black roof, carbon spoiler and door sill trim.

The carbon treatment continues in the cabin, where the centre console has gained the lightweight material, as well as additional lighting which illuminates the door cards, cup holders, centre console, footwell and under-seats. A special Type R puddle light also features when the front doors are opened.

Each of the 40 lucky buyers of the Ultimate Edition – who’ll be served on a first-come, first-serve basis – will be given a unique matching gift box containing a numbered emblem, a carbon key ring, alongside custom-made floor mats, and a car cover.

Honda hasn’t released a price for the Ultimate Edition, which isn’t any more potent than the regular Type R. This means a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine which produces 242kW and 420Nm, driving the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

The brand claims the Type R can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds, thanks to its massive 265mm-wide tyres, helping to put its hefty power output to the ground.

Honda’s FL5-generation Civic Type R is the current record-holder for front-wheel drive cars around the Nürburgring Nordscheife, with TCR ace Nestor Girolami setting a time of seven minutes and 44.881 seconds in 2023.

However, reports soon claimed the time was set in a car which produced more power and torque than showroom versions, as well as with different gear ratios.