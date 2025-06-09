Everything old is cool again. While kids are wearing circa-2000s clothes, it seems Ford is living in the 1980s, with its latest special edition Mustang

It’s no secret Ford is celebrating the third-generation ‘Fox Body’ ‘Stang of the 1980s, with the seventh-gen model featuring a fluro green digital instrument display as a direct tribute to the ‘80s original. Now the brand has gone a step further with a whole ‘80s-themed special edition – the FX Pack.

Borrowing the name used by Toyota for its ‘80s Corolla special, the Mustang FX Pack adds some unique elements to make it stand out from the rest of the stable.

This includes a new colour, Adriatic Blue Metallic, which is inspired by the teal that was available on the Fox Body, while the two wheel options are both white, in another ‘80s throwback. The standard wheel is a 19-inch, five-spoke design, but the option wheel is a multi-spoke design that looks like it was lifted from an Escort WRC car of the era.

White is the highlight colour for the FX Pack, with Oxford White ‘nostrils’, ‘5.0’, ‘GT’ badges and even the famous ‘pony’ badge on the grille finished in the same colour to really pop visually. There’s also white taillights available, but these are an accessory that owners will need to order via the Ford Performance Parts catalogue.

The ‘80s theme continues in the cabin, with both the standard sports seats and the optional Recaros available with a plaid insert that looks lifted directly from a Fox Body from the era. There’s also Adriatic Blue and silver stitching throughout the cabin to complete the look.

Unfortunately, the bad news for Australian Mustang owners that want to embrace the ‘80s with their own car are out of luck, Ford Australia has no plans to offer the FX Pack locally. Sadly, this appears to be a developing theme, with Australia also missing out on the drift-inspired Mustang RTR special.