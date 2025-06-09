A report by BMW Blog – citing insider information from Bimmerpost forum user ‘ynguldyn’ – claims production of the Z4 for most markets will now end in March 2026, a handful of months after earlier reports that the sports car would bow out in October 2025.

However, US production will reportedly continue until May 2025, with the manual M40i continuing on, due to demand for the three-pedal variant.

The Z4 M40i is one of the only manual-equipped BMWs available to US buyers, alongside the base M2, M3 and M4. According to BMW Blog, US deliveries of the Z4 rose by more than four percent in the first quarter of 2025 (January to March) compared to the same period last year.

Unlike most BMWs which are built by the German carmaker, production of the Z4 and its Toyota Supra twin-under-the-skin is contracted to Magna Steyr in Austria.

The Z4’s production extension is also claimed to benefit the Supra, with US market versions reportedly continuing until the same time (May 2026).

While the Z4 is still on sale in Australia, we haven’t received a manual version of the convertible since 2021 when the base four-cylinder sDrive20i was pulled from sale, having recorded just two sales in as many years.

Locally, the Z4 is one of BMW’s slowest-selling models. In 2024, it recorded 100 deliveries (up from 86 in 2023), placing it ahead of the 7 Series/i7 and 8 Series only.