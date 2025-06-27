Revealed back in November, the Toyota GR Supra Track Edition is a sharper version of the sports coupe, rolling out into local showrooms from July – or about nine months before the nameplate makes its Supercars debut.

Priced from $105,295 plus on-road costs, it’s $9000 more than the GR Supra’s existing GTS flagship, and is $19,000 dearer than the entry-level GT. That price is also $11,000 higher than the Nissan Z Nismo, while it undercuts the BMW M2 by over $21,000.

Track Edition-specific upgrades over the GTS include a larger front anti-roll bar, aluminium brackets for the front and rear anti-roll bars, reinforced rubber bushings for the front control arms, a stiffer rear subframe mount, and rear underfloor bracing.

Toyota has also increased front negative camber, which claims have been made “to ensure handling and steering feel is tighter and more responsive than ever”. A larger set of 374mm front brake rotors replace the 384mm discs on the GTS.

The Track Edition gets revised power steering and limited-slip differential software, said to match the suspension upgrades.

Visually, the Track Edition scores matte black 19-inch alloy wheels, red brake calipers, front and rear wheel-arch aero flaps, larger front aero spats and a carbon-fibre ducktail spoiler. A new Track Edition-exclusive matte black has joined the existing eight paint finishes.

There are interior enhancements too, such as red seat belts and black Alcantara upholstery, which includes embroidered GR logos on the seat headrests. Manual versions also get a red ring surrounding the gear knob.

No changes have been made to the GR Supra’s turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine, producing 285kW and 500Nm, delivered to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission. Prices are identical, regardless of gearbox choice.

Unfortunately Australia misses out on the GR Supra Final Edition, with just 300 examples being made worldwide.

Initially expected to be called the Supra GRMN, the Final Edition features a 320kW/570Nm engine tune (exclusively mated to the manual ‘box), a baffle plate, better cooling, a tweaked electronic differential and a titanium Akrapovič muffler.

Other performance enhancements include four-piston Brembo front brakes, floating calipers, forged aluminium wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, KW adjustable dampers, additional underbody bracing, a more aggressive aerodynamic package, and Alcantara Recaro Podium seats.

The arrival of the GR Supra Track Edition comes less than a year before Toyota makes its Supercars Championship debut, with Walkinshaw Andretti United and Brad Jones Racing set to campaign two and four cars respectively from 2026.

Meanwhile, the future of the Supra is up in the air with production set to wrap up within 12 months, however reports earlier this week claimed a new-generation model is coming, and will be twinned with a Lexus.