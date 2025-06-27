After breaking cover in concept form in 2017, it took until 2022 for the first production examples to be completed, with complexities around making a turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 engine from a Formula 1 car work in a street car at the centre of its delays.

A total of 275 examples have been planned for production, though two have already burnt down in separate incidents. The first occurred in a car trailer in 2023, while the second made headlines earlier this month, with footage of the multi-million dollar hypercar burning to the ground becoming widely circulated.

Now Mercedes-AMG has recalled 219 examples of the One globally, according to a notice published by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority – however the engine isn’t the focus of its concerns.

“Missing cotter pins on the rear spoiler’s hydraulic line can lead to hydraulic fluid leakage, which can ignite on hot components,” the recall notice reads.

“The installation of the split pin locks on the hydraulic line of the rear spoiler is checked and corrected if necessary.”

The recall notice lists no known incidents of vehicle fires due to the fault, and the authority says it is “currently investigating any necessary monitoring of the recall and the suitability of the corrective measure”.

It’s the latest hurdle in what has been quite a bumpy road for the Mercedes-AMG One, a car which the company’s CEO Ola Källenius said the brand’s executives must have been “drunk” when they approved it.

Still, the 782kW hypercar – which features four electric motors in addition to its F1-derived V6 engine – has also been in the headlines for positive reasons, having set the fastest lap for a production car around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, first in 2022 before going even quicker last year.

Its record of six minutes and 29.09 seconds was almost six seconds faster than the previous attempt, and is 14 seconds clear of the second-placed Porsche 911 GT2 RS Manthey Racing on the list of Nürburgring production car laps.