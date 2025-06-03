Losing a car to a fire is uncommon, but Mercedes-AMG is back in the spotlight after the second example of its One hypercar was destroyed in a blaze.

Footage uploaded to TikTok shows the circa-$4 million hypercar already on fire in what appears to be Germany, with the blaze being particularly ferocious behind the cabin. No cause has been identified as yet.

Sadly it’s not the first time one of the 275 models has been lost to a fire, with another example burning down two years ago.

Reported at the time by The Sun, the AMG One was being transported in a car trailer when it allegedly spontaneously combusted, destroying not only itself but the box it was travelling in.

Famed for its Formula 1-sourced 1.6-litre turbocharged V6 engine, the Mercedes-AMG One’s road to production was marred with delays and gremlins, partly due to making a racing powertrain work in a road car.

It features four electric motors (one mounted to the crankshaft, one on the turbocharger and two on the front axle) which are fed by an 8.4kWh battery, housed behind the cabin.