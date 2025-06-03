At a racing event in Japan over the weekend, Subaru teased an image previewing a future model, set to be uncovered at the Japan Mobility Show in October.

Reported by Japanese publication Car Watch, the front end of the featured vehicle is almost certainly a WRX, given the shape of its headlights and grille.

However, there are much more prominent lines on its lower front bumper, bonnet and down the sides on the wheel arches.

At the back, it appears the roofline is that of a hatchback, rather than the sedan and wagon bodystyles currently available in the WRX lineup.

Subaru hasn’t sold the WRX as a hatch since 2014, when it ended its seven-year production run as the top-spec Impreza, with the WRX nameplate since breaking off to become its own model line.

As the current ‘VB’ generation WRX only broke cover in 2021, it’s not out of the question for a hatchback to be introduced mid-lifecycle, rather than this being an entirely new-generation car.

Both the WRX and current Impreza – as well as numerous other models from the brand – are currently based on the Subaru Global Platform, meaning the WRX underpinnings could in theory be shoe-horned into an Impreza’s hatchback body.

According to fellow Japanese publication Best Car, Subaru won’t just be launching this new unnamed car, with a new-generation ‘boxer’ engine to also debut in October.

Said to be developed for racing, it’ll reportedly be able to run on carbon-neutral, E20 fuel (20 per cent ethanol), though further details are yet to be reported.

The WRX is currently powered by a turbocharged 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine, available in Australia with either a six-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Speaking to Japanese media, Subaru chief technology officer Tetsuo Fujinuki said the new model would feature a further development of the brand’s all-wheel drive system, which will be developed on the race track.