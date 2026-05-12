BMW has quietly ended production of the Z4, putting the Z-car lineage on hold indefinitely as it mulls the future of its sports cars.

With no official announcement, the confirmation of the BMW Z4’s end of life was made in a statement to specialist publication BMW Blog, though it’s not known exactly when the last example rolled off the production line in Graz, Austria.

Magna Steyr produced the third-generation Z4 ‘G29’ for BMW from 2018 until recent weeks, after the first two generations of the coupe and convertible were built in-house by BMW.

The BMW Z4 was originally meant to exit production in October 2025, however in June 2025, BMW Blog reported – citing insider information from Bimmerpost forum user ‘ynguldyn’ – it would be extended to March 2026.

At the time, the report additionally claimed US production of the manual-equipped Z4 M40i would continue until May 2026, due to demand for the three-pedal variant.

To farewell the Z4, BMW revealed a ‘Final Edition’ of the convertible in November last year, available as a limited-run option package across the four-cylinder Z4 sDrive20i and sDrive30i, plus the flagship Z4 M40i in certain markets.

The demise of the Z4 also leaves BMW with just one convertible in its lineup, offered in the 4 Series and related M4.

While BMW recently launched the i3 as an electric sibling to the 3 Series, BMW head of product, Bernd Körber, has said it’s “not likely” that the brand will launch an electric Z4 successor in the near future.

“EV has a space in sports cars also, yes,” Mr Körber said in March, as reported by BMW Blog.

“So I would say not unlikely, but not something that will be imminently launched next year.”

One of the key reasons behind production of the G29 Z4 was BMW twinning it with the ‘A90’ Toyota GR Supra, allowing both brands to cut development costs.

Toyota has made no secret about wanting to produce a new-generation Supra, however there have been no rumours of the Z4 nameplate returning.